HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,051 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUA. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

