HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0761 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

