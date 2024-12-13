HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

