HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,742 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,304 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

