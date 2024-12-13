HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4,025.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,875,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Federal Signal by 15.3% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 240,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 17.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 152,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Federal Signal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

