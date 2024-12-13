HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 660.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,401,000 after acquiring an additional 588,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 649.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 479,973 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 185.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 684,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,631,000 after acquiring an additional 444,785 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.9% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,472,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,035,000 after buying an additional 412,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

