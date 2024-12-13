HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,154 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,839,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,496,115,000 after buying an additional 8,604,396 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $1,964,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,846,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,824,000 after buying an additional 2,936,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,572,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,865,000 after buying an additional 1,867,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,566,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,885,000 after buying an additional 246,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

