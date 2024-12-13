HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,043,000 after buying an additional 77,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,655 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,153,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 630,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 185,251 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CGBL opened at $31.88 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

