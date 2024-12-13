HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,868 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $131.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.67. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

