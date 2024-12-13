HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,783 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,539,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,168.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,175,000 after buying an additional 1,070,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 341.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,071,000 after buying an additional 548,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 579.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 592,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 695.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,941,000 after buying an additional 487,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

