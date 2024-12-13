HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

