HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NewMarket worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NewMarket by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in NewMarket by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in NewMarket by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEU stock opened at $537.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.50. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $494.04 and a twelve month high of $650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.37.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $724.95 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.21%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.