HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

