HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $311.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.17.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $330.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $334.38.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

