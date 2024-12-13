HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $3.25 Million in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000.

Shares of BUFC stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

