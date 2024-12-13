HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.17% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 209.2% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $627,000.

Shares of AVSU stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a market cap of $287.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

