HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 123,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $628.38 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $638.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $608.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.69.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.41, for a total value of $2,052,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,355,750. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total transaction of $1,808,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,504. This trade represents a 20.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,952,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.