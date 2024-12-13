HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 18,373 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAL. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $38.51 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

