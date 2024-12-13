HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 60,072 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 279.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,072 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,720,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,619 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 267,825 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 689,962 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.34%.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock valued at $729,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

