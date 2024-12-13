HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYZ opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $279.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

