HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 22.50% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance
BATS:QTJL opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Profile
