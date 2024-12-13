HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 22.50% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:QTJL opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

