HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KCE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $149.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $290.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

