HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,402 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 243,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PSTP opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.