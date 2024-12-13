HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 19,658 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,658 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 49,940,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,190,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,308 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor by 7.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,916,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amcor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,721,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,492 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Amcor by 275.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,613,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,222 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 96.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMCR

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.