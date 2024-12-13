HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,399,000 after acquiring an additional 358,988 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 7.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,223,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,023,000 after buying an additional 156,817 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,931,000 after buying an additional 533,278 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,844,000 after buying an additional 881,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,787,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,395. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,424.40. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,441. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $55.99 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -933.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

