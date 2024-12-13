HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

WTW stock opened at $308.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.05. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $234.01 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

