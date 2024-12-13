HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,502 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 683,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

JQUA stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

