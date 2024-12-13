HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,756 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 47.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,610,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,843,000 after buying an additional 2,121,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after buying an additional 988,336 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,421,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,829,000 after buying an additional 216,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after buying an additional 875,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,843,000 after buying an additional 463,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

