HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,387 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.66, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 77,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

