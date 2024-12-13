HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 952 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 157,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $154.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.24 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.814 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

