HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 67,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CWEB opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a market cap of $405.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.69. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $59.31.

About Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

