HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,059 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.Jill by 502.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in J.Jill by 58.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.Jill by 196.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $192,359.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,745.52. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.Jill Stock Performance

NYSE:JILL opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

