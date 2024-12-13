HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 34,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8,525% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,403 megawatts.
