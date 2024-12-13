Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 199,773 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 314.1% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 240,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 182,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,562 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 700.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra set a $155.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $159.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

