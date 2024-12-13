Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HY. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 2.0 %

HY stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.00). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

