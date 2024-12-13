Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stake Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 332.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,372 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Infinera worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,057,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 2,025,658 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,951,000 after buying an additional 591,611 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,515,000 after buying an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 2,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,915,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 2,782,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Infinera by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,759,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 748,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Trading Down 0.3 %

Infinera stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.67. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Infinera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

