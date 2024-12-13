Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.33. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $87.52 and a one year high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.51% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.