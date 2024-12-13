Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,585 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.52% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of IJAN stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $206.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

