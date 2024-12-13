Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,895,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BDEC opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

