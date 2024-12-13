Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $308,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $378,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $640,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

