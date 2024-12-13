Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,911,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Integer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Integer by 3.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 488,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after buying an additional 135,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Integer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $139.11 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day moving average is $125.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

