Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 523,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,141 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 518,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 55,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $74.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

