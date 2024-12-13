Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $471,623.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,013.52. The trade was a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,430. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.