Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a market cap of $888.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

