Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 13,380 FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DOGG opened at $19.81 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (DOGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent level of income with a secondary objective of providing capital appreciation. The fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of equally weighted, high dividend-yielding, large-cap US stocks, options, and short-term Treasury securities.

