Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 7,490 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 35.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Capri by 26.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 15.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Capri by 164.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.05. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

