Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,193,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,746,000 after purchasing an additional 296,513 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 227,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 226,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,178,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 2,073.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the period.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGGH opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

