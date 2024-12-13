Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 15,301 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 479,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10,512.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,348,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 352,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $386,417,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,960,748 shares of company stock valued at $415,523,316 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

