Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 244 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $184.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $192.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

