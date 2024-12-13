Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 10,775.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,565,000 after acquiring an additional 994,801 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 55.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,269,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,350,000 after purchasing an additional 452,344 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $18,443,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 452,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $11,251,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $715,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $660,250. The trade was a 52.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $137,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,756.55. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,117 shares of company stock worth $27,140,009. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

